Moneyfields owe Uxbridge as players dig deep

DAVE CARTER admits the final fortnight of the season is proving a real test of endurance for Moneyfields.

The Southern League east division visit to Uxbridge tomorrow is their fourth game in seven days.

There is little respite in the final week when they face another three games in five days.

Carter is full of praise for the way his small squad is handling the challenge in very difficult circumstances.

He said: ‘The games just keep coming and I am having to juggle things around a bit.

‘It is a case of seeing who is fit and available to play.

‘Our squad isn’t massive and all the players are having to dig deep into their resources.

‘It is a lot of games in a short space of time particularly for some of our more senior players.

‘For them it is a real test of their fitness levels.

‘Also it is about powers of recovery after every game.

‘There are plenty of ice baths happening.

‘At the moment they are coping well with it and they know that I have to play them until they drop.

‘A lot of the other teams are in the same boat so there is no point in moaning.

‘At least we know that a week on Saturday the season is finished.’

It has proved an eventful first season at Southern League level for the club.

They made an immediate impact starting off with a 16-game unbeaten run.

For a long period up until Christmas Moneyfields were top of the league.

However injuries and suspensions hit the squad hard after that and they started to slip down the league.

Poor discipline has proved a problem and one the club will need to address for next season.

Moneyfields feel that they owe Uxbridge one as they were the first team to beat them this season.

Carter is backing his team to exact revenge on their hosts who are in the bottom half of the league.

Moneys are certainly not packing up for the summer and even with the amount of games they have to play they will stay positive.

It gives them the chance to pick up a good amount of points and make sure they can finish the season in the highest possible they can.

Carter wants his team to be sensible and make sure they don’t lose their cool.

‘We are looking to win as many games as we can to achieve the highest finish possible,’ he added.

‘If we conduct ourselves in the proper manner then we should return home with another three points.’