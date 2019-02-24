Moneyfields pleased with point after long journey to hosts they have struggled against

Have your say

Dave Carter was happy to see Moneyfields come away with a hard-earned point from a 1-1 draw at Cinderford Town.

The draw keeps Moneyfields third in Southern League division one south, six points adrift of leaders Blackfield & Langley.

Carter felt it was the fair result on Saturday against the team who have caused them lots of problems at different times.

He said: ‘They had the first half and we had the second.

‘We were terrible in the first half on a very challenging pitch.

‘It was very soft with a lot of sand on it making passing the ball difficult.

‘At the same time we didn't show enough desire and lacked quality all over the pitch.

‘We said to the players at half-time that if we wanted to stay in the hunt then we would have to play a lot better.

‘To be fair we improved in the second period showing much greater determination.

‘In the end we deserved our point.’

Moneyfields trailed at the break to a 38th-minute Curtis Da Costa own goal.

The visitors were rewarded for their improvement with a 70th-minute equaliser.

Joe Briggs cut in from the right wing and fired his low drive into the far corner of the net.

Carter added: ‘I would definitely have taken a point at half-time.

‘Getting up there took a long three hours on the coach so it is nice to come back with something.

‘It was doubly nice because they are a side we have always struggled against.’

Meanwhile, Bognor endured a miserable afternoon losing 4-0 against Haringey Borough at Nyewood Lane.

The defeat saw the Rocks drop to seventh and out of the Bostik League premier division play-off places.

After an even opening half-hour the visitors grabbed the lead before half-time.

Borough took the game away from the Rocks by the 66th minute with two further goals.

A fourth goal a minute from time completed the home side’s misery.