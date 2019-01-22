Moneyfields return to summit despite draw to Street… Horndean avoid banana skin 

Moneyfields returned to the top of the Southern League division one south table on goal difference despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Street at Dover Road.

Conor Bailey gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead with a stunning free-kick 10 yards inside the visitors’ half.

Street levelled matters on the hour before Steve Hutchings restored Dave Carter’s side’s lead from the penalty spot 12 minutes from time.

Joy was short-lived, however, as the visitors hit back to equalise inside five minutes and clinch a draw.

Moneys sit on 53 points alongside Blackfield & Langley and Yate Town.

Carter’s men have a four-goal advantage on the former, though, and are five better off than Yate.

Meanwhile, Horndean avoided a banana skin by defeating basement side Andover New Street 4-1 in the Wessex League premier division.

Harry Jackson was at the heart of the Deans’ first goal, with his saved shot leaving Alfie Lis with a tap-in.

And it was that man Jackson who teed-up Mark Smith to double Michael Birmingham’s side’s lead.

Andover hit back nine minutes from half-time through Zac Hine, before Jackson and Smith again combined for the latter to notch his second of the game.

And Jackson got a deserved goal in the 58th minute when he latched onto Jack Maloney’s through ball.

Baffins Milton Rovers led twice before slipping to a 3-2 defeat at Hamworthy United.

Carel Kayembe and Ashton Leigh were on the scoresheet for Rovers.