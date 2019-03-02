Moneyfields striker Steve Hutchings in vow to be pitch perfect in promotion bid

Steve Hutchings has vowed to stay on the pitch to help Moneyfields in their Southern League division one south title bid.
The striker returned from a three-match suspension against AFC Portchester in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.
He also missed the first 10 games of the season after being banned for a series of dismissals the previous campaign.
The 28-year-old admits that he plays on the edge at times but is determined to improve his record.
'I want to win every time I play,' said Hutchings
'That applies whether it is a football match or playing pool and darts.
'Anything I am involved in I want to win. That just me and what my character is.
'Admittedly, sometimes I take it a little bit too far.
'Frustration comes through and I do bite sometimes.
'It's not that I am a horrible player, it’s just my passion and pride comes through.
'I know that I can be my own worst enemy at times.
'Though I am not young any more, I am still learning.
'The start of the season was very frustrating, having to sit on the sidelines watching and not able to get on.
'I have learned a lot this year, though I was sent off again a few weeks ago.
‘It was the first time this season and I know I should have been a bit smarter at the time.
'I think that I have improved a lot.
'But hopefully that is all in the past.'
Hutchings, like the rest of the squad, are focused on their main priority of winning promotion.
Close rivals Yate Town did them a favour in midweek by losing to the side at the bottom of the league.
Although it gave the Dover Road side a boost, they know their fate lies in their own hands.
'If we win our last 10 games then we will be promoted,' added Hutchings.