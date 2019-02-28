Moneysfields aiming to keep cool and show their class against Bristol Manor Farm

Have your say

Moneyfields have Steve Hutchings back in league action for their Southern League division one south visit to Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday (3pm).

The striker returned in the midweek Portsmouth Senior Cup win against AFC Portchester after serving a three-match ban.

He also missed the first 10 games of the season after being sent off four times last season.

The 28-year-old has vowed to keep himself on the pitch for the rest of the season to help the title bid.

Manager Dave Carter knows this will be crucial if Moneyfields are to achieve their title and promotion ambitions.

The boss said: ‘Steve plays a massively important part in our team.

‘Apart from Rowan Vine he is the only experienced striker we have.

‘We are a totally different team when Steve is playing because he influences the players around him.

‘He demands they keep their work-rate up and maintain their quality.

‘When he is missing we have to change the way we play and that doesn’t always work.

‘His physical presence makes defenders focus on him and that creates openings for others.

‘It is vital we have him for the rest of our games.’

Bristol Manor Farm will present Hutchings and his team-mates with a big test of their resolve.

In the first meeting at Dover Road both teams had a player sent off.

Moneyfields won 1-0 but it was a tough scrap from start to finish.

Carter accepts it is crucial his team maintain their cool.

He added: ‘We don't want to get involved in another scrap.

‘It is important we keep our discipline and show our quality.

‘Our hosts are one of those teams whose league position doesn’t really reflect their ability.

‘We know if we are to pick up all three points it is going to be a battle.’

Carter is forced to reshuffle his side due to the absence of two of his most experienced players.

Lewis Fennemore and Brett Poate are both unavailable.

Sam Pearce will move back into the centre of the defence to cover Poate.

Lloyd Rowlatt is likely to play central midfield alongside Jake Raine.

Striker Vine is back in the squad after missing the midweek cup-tie.

It is a three-horse race at the top of the league with Blackfield & Langley and Yate Town the main rivals.

Yate slipped up in midweek by losing at bottom-of-the-league Fleet Town.