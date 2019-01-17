Portsmouth fans urged to get behind Moneyfields for key promotion clash

DAVE CARTER is certain Moneyfields will be fired up for their crucial promotion clash tomorrow.

The Southern League division one south leaders host the third-placed Yate Town at Dover Road.

Moneys leapfrogged their opponents to take over pole position on Tuesday after a 1-0 win against Bristol Manor Farm.

Carter now wants his side to open up a gap from of the chasing pack.

The Moneyfields boss would love to see a big crowd turn up and get behind his team.

The club are offering half-price admission to Pompey and Hawks season-ticket holders.

Carter said: ‘The last game was probably our poorest performance of the season.

‘We didn't pass the ball well enough and lacked cohesion.

‘This is a huge game for both teams and I am sure we will be up for it.

‘A win will see us open up a bit of daylight at the top and have a game in hand.

‘We drew at their place earlier in the season with a last-minute goal but we had a number of players missing.

‘Our discipline has been vastly improved this season and it is important we maintain that.’

Moneys have been dealt a blow, however, as Brett Poate could be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hip injury.

Carter feels he has a squad that can deal with the setback, though.

The boss added: ‘Brett has been fantastic for us and possesses a wealth of experience.

‘Hopefully he can get it sorted to get back as soon as possible.

‘The good thing is we have Sam Pearce and Curtis Da Costa who are in good form to cover.

‘We also have Jake Raine coming back from holiday to slot into midfield.’​​​​​