Moneyfields finish Wessex League campaign on losing note at Stoneham after departure of assistant manager and pre-game ‘disruption’

Quirke decided to leave Moneys in the wake of last Wednesday’s goalless Wessex League Premier Division draw with Bashley.

There, he had been involved in a touchline altercation with goalkeeping coach Karl Watson, with the latter sent off for violent conduct after the 25th-minute flashpoint.

‘It was Fraser’s decision to leave,’ said Turnbull.

Glenn Turnbull (foreground) is on the search for a new coach after the departure of assistant manager Fraser Quirke, left. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘I feel a little bit sad by it all – for me personally, I can’t speak for all the lads.

‘Fraser has been a friend for over 20 years and he’s known Barto (Paul Barton, coach) even longer as they were in the Navy together.’

Moneys’ pre-game preparations at Stoneham were also not helped by a late change which saw Callum Glen come in for Jordan Pile.

Glen had turned up at Locks Heath ready to play for Moneys reserves in a crucial Hampshire Premier League fixture.

But less than 90 minutes before kick off, it was discovered he wasn’t registered to play. That meant Moneys chairman Pete Seiden had to drive Pile from Stoneham to Locks Heath and bring Glen back to play in the Wessex game!

Moneys also had young Sam Richards in goal after Callum McGeorge had injured his ankle at work the previous day.

With striker Dec Seiden sent to strengthen the reserves and defender Harry Birmingham injured, Turnbull was low on numbers - with only youngsters Will Porter and Sam Drew on the bench.

‘The disruption and upheaval didn’t help,’ said the manager. ‘I felt sorry for Jordan, it was tough for him – he’s been playing really well.’

Second half goals from Jake Thompson and Matt Bainbridge condemned Moneys to a loss which saw them finish ninth in their first season back at step 5 level after taking voluntary relegation from the Southern League. Had they won, they would have finished above Portsea Island neighbours Baffins Milton Rovers.

Turnbull now has two backroom staff roles to fill - bringing in a new first team coach and a new goalkeeping coach, with Watson no longer occupying that role.

Barton will be asked whether he wants to take on the assistant manager role vacated by Quirke.

‘I’ve had phone calls already about both roles,’ Turnbull revealed. ‘That shows the stature of the club. I’ll be meeting some people this week.’

Moneys still have one game left this season, the Portsmouth Senior Cup final against Gosport Borough at Baffins’ PMC Stadium on Wednesday, April 27.