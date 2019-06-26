Moneyfields have designs on promotion as they increase goalscoring firepower

Dave Carter reckons his summer signings can help Moneyfields challenge for the Southern League division one south title next season.

The Dover Road boss believes the increased firepower in his team are capable of blowing opponents away.

Not only has Carter strengthened up top by bringing Ryan Pennery back to the club, he has also added a huge goalscoring threat in midfield by attracting Scott Donnelly to Moneys.

The manager regards the signing of the highly-experienced 31-year-old as a major coup.

‘Scott was one of my top targets for the summer and I am delighted to have got him,’ said Carter.

‘It is a huge signing for the club. He scored 21 goals from midfield for Hayes & Yeading last season.

‘Scott is an ex-professional who will bring bags of experience. He has played at Queens Park Rangers, Aldershot Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Newport County and Farnborough.

‘In a two-year spell he played more than 100 games for the Hawks.

‘Although he did well at Hayes last season, he fell out with the manager.

‘He is good friends with Sam Pearce at our club and I was able to sell him the Moneyfields' dream when I met with him.

‘Scott is looking forward to enjoying his football again with us.’

Carter has also increased his options up front with the return of Pennery from Gosport Borough and by signing Hampton & Richmond Borough striker Duncan Cully.

When Pennery was last at Moneyfields, he formed a potent forward partnership with Steve Hutchings.

Pennery scored 17 goals in just half-a-season before leaving for Privett Park in February 2018.

Carter is excited by the prospect of the two renewing their rapport.

The Dover Road boss added: ‘Ryan will give us something we have been missing.

‘He is a bag of tricks, deceptively quick and a fox in the box – he is a finisher.

‘Duncan is a big 6ft 3in centre forward and will give us an added presence.'

Carter has also captured 20-year-old defender Connor York from AFC Totton and made the loan deal with Gosport's Connor Hoare permanent.

Goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe, defender Rob Evans and midfielder Lloyd Rowlett have left Moneyfields, however.