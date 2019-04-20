Moneyfields left frustrated as Cirencester battle back to earn dramatic 3-3 draw

Have your say

Moneyfields were denied by a stoppage-time goal in their 3-3 draw against Cirencester Town at Dover Road.

First-half strikes from Steve Hutchings and Lloyd Rowlatt put the home side in charge.

Town hit back with a penalty early in the second period before Hutchings grabbed his second goal.

Cirencester seized the draw with two late goals. Home goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe had to punch an early in swinging corner out from underneath his crossbar.

Moneyfields made the perfect start taking the lead in the fifth minute.

Town goalkeeper Sam Ayres pushed a 30 yard Sam Pearce free-kick out at the foot of the post.

Steve HUTCHINGS reacted quickest to knock the rebound into the bottom corner of the net.

Boosted by their early goal the home side were playing with a lot of confidence.

On 28 minutes the hosts extended their lead after a good move down the right.

Hutchings headed the cross perfectly back to Lewis Fennemore whose shot was pushed out by the goalkeeper.

This time Lloyd ROWLATT slotted in the loose ball.

Mowthorpe produced a good low save to keep out a shot on the turn two minutes before the break.

Three minutes into the second half Town reduced the arrears from the penalty spot.

Curtis Da Costa tripped Aiden Bennett inside the area and Michael POOK easily scored.

The game was being played at a tremendous pace in the blazing heat.

HUTCHINGS restored the hosts two-goal lead on 59 minutes after a mistake in Town’s defence.

The striker ran on and keeping his composure rolled his shot wide of the goalkeeper.

Owen WINDSOR set up a tense finale when he sneaked in to score at the far post 10 minutes from the end.

Then Baboucarr JAPPA headed in an equaliser from a corner in stoppage time.

That was a cruel blow for Moneys.