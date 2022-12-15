Moneyfields Minions ended up hob-nobbing with Winter Wonderland VIP guests from the world of sport

Moneyfields players and management dressed as Minions (apart from Harry Birmingham) at Waterloo Station on their way to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull and members of his playing squad donned the yellow outfits made famous by the Minions film of seven years ago.

They travelled up to the capital by train to visit the Winter Wonderland event being held at Hyde Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the first year the team have all worn the same fancy dress, which was the brainchild of defenders Tom Cain and Harry Birmingham.

Players from Moneyfields’ Wessex League Premier Division rivals AFC Portchester and Fareham Town were also at the event on the same day, last Sunday. But Moneys were the only squad in fancy dress.

While there, the Moneys party ended up in the VIP area alongside former England international footballer Jesse Lingaard and ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard. Footballers from Leeds and Sheffield United were also present.