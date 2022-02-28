Moneyfields survive scare to remain on course for a Hampshire Premier League and cup double

Josh Bailey netted twice as Moneyfields survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of the Hampshire Premier League Cup. Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Lee Mould’s set survived a scare to progress to the semi-finals of the cup with a 4-2 win at lower tier Hook.

On the same day, Denmead were slipping to a 2-1 league loss at Fleetlands - leaving Moneys still on top of the Senior Division on goal difference but now with two games in hand.

Moneys took the lead at Hook when Josh Bailey latched onto a back pass to score.

But the visitors hit back to level and went ahead just before half-time from the penalty spot.

The referee awarded a spot-kick for a foul from a Hook corner, leaving Mould to comment: ‘That sort of thing happens at every corner.

‘If you’re giving that, you’ve got to give something at every corner or set-piece.

‘A few choice words were had at half-time and we came out a completely different team.’

Bailey volleyed an equaliser before Mould’s substitutions again had a desired effect.

In their last league game, all three Moneys subs - Luke Richards, Toby Toman and Morgan Moret - had scored against Paulsgrove.

Here, striker Dan Hargreaves came off the bench to head Moneys in front with his first goal for the club.

Hargreaves then set up Toman - again on as a sub - to seal a semi-final clash with Locks Heath at Fareham Town’s Cams Alders on March 16.

New Moneys signing Shane Cornish was cup tied against Hook but could well make his debut in next weekend’s league trip to Stockbridge.

With Denmead losing, Mould declared it ‘a fantastic day.

‘I was half-expecting Fleetlands to get a result. They had been riding the crest of a wave with their influx of new players and new management team.

‘It (the title) is in our hands now. If we win the games we should win, we should be ok.’

The Stockbridge match is followed by successive home games on the 3G at Petersfield School against lowly pair Chamberlayne and Lyndhurst.