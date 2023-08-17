Moneys aim to follow up Wessex derby success with another FA Cup scalp

Moneyfields celebrate one of their three goals at Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture by Dave Bodymore.

Moneys came from behind to win 3-2 at early-season Wessex League Premier Division leaders Baffins Milton Rovers on Wednesday.

All the goals arrived in a pulsating opening half, including three in the first 17 minutes.

Kelvin Robinson fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot on 12 minutes after he had been fouled by Dylan Kramer, who misjudged coming for a cross.

Baffins’ lead was short-lived as their former striker Ryan Pennery curled a left-footed shot into the top scorer three minutes later.

The excitement continued two minutes later when Harry Sargeant was fouled by Casey Bartlett-Scott and Charlie Bell converted the evening’ s second spot-kick.

It was the former Pompey hopeful’s first Wessex start of the season, with James Franklyn missing the first of four games due to a holiday.

Sargent, who had turned down the chance of returning to Baffins in the summer, made it 3-1 just before the half-hour mark.

Baffins hit back in first half stoppage time when Kramer beat out a shot from ex-Moneys full-back Jack Chandler, with Harvey Wellham netting the rebound.

There were no further goals and so Moneys collected a third successive league victory over Baffins.

Their latest success was achieved without last season’s top scorer, Callum Laycock, who was unavailable.

Former Baffins player Stan Bridgman was thrust up front as the central striker in Laycock’s absence.

Harry Birmingham returned to a three-man central defensive unit after missing last weekend’s loss to Stoneham through illness.

Harvey Tanner, who had made his Moneys debut at Stoneham as a central defender after US Portsmouth waved a seven day notice of approach, was on the bench at Baffins.

Laycock is back in contention for this weekend’s FA Cup preliminary round tie against Hamworthy United at Weymouth FC.

Moneys have already knocked the Hammers’ Southern League Division 1 South rivals Westbury out of the competition.

‘I wouldn’t say it’s a free hit,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘There’s probably people who feel we can get a result there - and I’m one of them.