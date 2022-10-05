More penalty-saving heroics from US Portsmouth keeper  Charlie Shepherd in Wessex League Cup win at Petersfield

Back in August, the youngster had produced three shoot-out stops to help USP to a Hampshire Senior Cup victory at Eversley & California.

Last night he kept out another spot-kick as his side came from behind to win a Wessex League Cup second round banana skin tie 3-2 at lower tier Petersfield Town.

It was a much-needed win after seven successive league and cup defeats.

Charlie Shepherd saved a penalty as US Portsmouth won at Petersfield in the Wessex League Cup. Picture: Destination219

Petersfield made eight changes from the side that had won 2-1 at Amesbury, leaving out experienced pair Connor Hoare and Zak Sharp.

But they still took the lead through Alex Barsa, who had a short spell at USP last season on a dual signing from Gosport Borough.

Striker Kelvin Mathe levelled before half-time and Bradey Norton put US in front shortly after the restart.

Shepherd was penalised for bringing down a Rams player, but redeemed himself by saving Mino Djaura’s spot-kick.

Sub Lamin Jatta added a third for USP - on his second appearance since returning from a spell in Thailand - before a Josh Stream own goal set up a nervous finale.

USP were overseen by Steve Dalton, Mark Ayre and Henry Millington with boss Fraser Quirke out of the country.

USP’s reward is another away tie in the third round against a Division 1 club, either Ringwood or Verwood.

Petersfield co-boss Pat Suraci said: ‘We left some of our best players out, made eight changes and still caused a team from a higher division problems - that can’t be under-estimated.

‘We’ve played three higher division teams now this season, taken the lead against all of them and played well.’

Previously, the Rams had lost 3-1 to a strong Sholing side, the final Boatmen goal only coming in stoppage time.

They also led Baffins Milton Rovers in a Portsmouth Senior Cup at the PMC Stadium before losing 3-2.

