More penalty-saving heroics from US Portsmouth keeper Charlie Shepherd in Wessex League Cup win at Petersfield
Charlie Shepherd produced more cup penalty-saving heroics as US Portsmouth ended a miserable losing streak.
Back in August, the youngster had produced three shoot-out stops to help USP to a Hampshire Senior Cup victory at Eversley & California.
Last night he kept out another spot-kick as his side came from behind to win a Wessex League Cup second round banana skin tie 3-2 at lower tier Petersfield Town.
It was a much-needed win after seven successive league and cup defeats.
Most Popular
-
1
Latest: Bristol Rovers boss blasts Crystal Palace youngsters as Portsmouth rivals Derby County's transfer setback over ex-Burnley and Wolves man is revealed
-
2
'It was nothing more sinister than that': Portsmouth boss delivers Joe Pigott reassurance after Ipswich loanee's worrying first-half exit against Aston Villa
-
3
'Was at his trickiest... display to savour... responded with passion and effort' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 5-0 thumping of Aston Villa U21s
Petersfield made eight changes from the side that had won 2-1 at Amesbury, leaving out experienced pair Connor Hoare and Zak Sharp.
But they still took the lead through Alex Barsa, who had a short spell at USP last season on a dual signing from Gosport Borough.
Striker Kelvin Mathe levelled before half-time and Bradey Norton put US in front shortly after the restart.
Shepherd was penalised for bringing down a Rams player, but redeemed himself by saving Mino Djaura’s spot-kick.
Read More
Sub Lamin Jatta added a third for USP - on his second appearance since returning from a spell in Thailand - before a Josh Stream own goal set up a nervous finale.
USP were overseen by Steve Dalton, Mark Ayre and Henry Millington with boss Fraser Quirke out of the country.
USP’s reward is another away tie in the third round against a Division 1 club, either Ringwood or Verwood.
Petersfield co-boss Pat Suraci said: ‘We left some of our best players out, made eight changes and still caused a team from a higher division problems - that can’t be under-estimated.
‘We’ve played three higher division teams now this season, taken the lead against all of them and played well.’
Previously, the Rams had lost 3-1 to a strong Sholing side, the final Boatmen goal only coming in stoppage time.
They also led Baffins Milton Rovers in a Portsmouth Senior Cup at the PMC Stadium before losing 3-2.
USP host Moneyfields in a Wessex League Premier derby this weekend, while Petersfield travel to Fleetlands. For Suraci, who lives in Gosport, it’s his shortest travel of the season …