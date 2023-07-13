National Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup glory for Atalanta and Fareham Town girls

Freestyler Jamie Shawyer, Charlton player Freda Ayisi and England international legend Kelly Smith with Fareham Town Youth Under-12 Girls. Picture by Jess Hornby, The FA via Getty Images

Atalanta Sports triumphed in the under-10 girls section, while Fareham Town Youth won the under-12 girls competition in finals played at the University of Wolverhampton.

The teams’ victories meant that Hampshire were one of only two counties – Surrey were the others – to have more than a single winner in the eight different age groups.

Atalanta and Fareham were among illustrious company, with both of Surrey’s winners being Chelsea Academy teams – at under-12 and under-14 boys level.

Atalanta Sports U10 Girls with their Futsal silverware. Picture by Jess Hornby, The FA via Getty Images