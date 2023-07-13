News you can trust since 1877
National Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup glory for Atalanta and Fareham Town girls

There were two Portsmouth area winners in the national Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup.
By Simon Carter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Freestyler Jamie Shawyer, Charlton player Freda Ayisi and England international legend Kelly Smith with Fareham Town Youth Under-12 Girls. Picture by Jess Hornby, The FA via Getty ImagesFreestyler Jamie Shawyer, Charlton player Freda Ayisi and England international legend Kelly Smith with Fareham Town Youth Under-12 Girls. Picture by Jess Hornby, The FA via Getty Images
Freestyler Jamie Shawyer, Charlton player Freda Ayisi and England international legend Kelly Smith with Fareham Town Youth Under-12 Girls. Picture by Jess Hornby, The FA via Getty Images

Atalanta Sports triumphed in the under-10 girls section, while Fareham Town Youth won the under-12 girls competition in finals played at the University of Wolverhampton.

The teams’ victories meant that Hampshire were one of only two counties – Surrey were the others – to have more than a single winner in the eight different age groups.

Atalanta and Fareham were among illustrious company, with both of Surrey’s winners being Chelsea Academy teams – at under-12 and under-14 boys level.

Atalanta Sports U10 Girls with their Futsal silverware. Picture by Jess Hornby, The FA via Getty ImagesAtalanta Sports U10 Girls with their Futsal silverware. Picture by Jess Hornby, The FA via Getty Images
Atalanta Sports U10 Girls with their Futsal silverware. Picture by Jess Hornby, The FA via Getty Images
Futsal is a FIFA-recognised form of small-sided indoor football played on a hard court like a basketball court, making games fast-paced and very intense.

