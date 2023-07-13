National Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup glory for Atalanta and Fareham Town girls
Atalanta Sports triumphed in the under-10 girls section, while Fareham Town Youth won the under-12 girls competition in finals played at the University of Wolverhampton.
The teams’ victories meant that Hampshire were one of only two counties – Surrey were the others – to have more than a single winner in the eight different age groups.
Atalanta and Fareham were among illustrious company, with both of Surrey’s winners being Chelsea Academy teams – at under-12 and under-14 boys level.
Futsal is a FIFA-recognised form of small-sided indoor football played on a hard court like a basketball court, making games fast-paced and very intense.