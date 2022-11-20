Baffins manager Danny Thompson was left to rue Charlie Oakwell's controversial red card at Hamble. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

And boss Danny Thompson was furious that once again he was left talking about the standard of refereeing in the Wessex League Premier.

Oakwell was dismissed for a second bookable offence eight minutes into the second half with Rovers 3-1 ahead.

The midfielder had first been booked in the first half, but Thompson said: ‘The second one was never a yellow card in a million years, Charlie clearly won the ball.

‘It was a massive blow and we couldn’t recover. The referee’s ruined the game, he’s cost us three points.

‘If we’d had 11 players on the pitch for the 90 minutes we would have won, 100 per cent.’

In addition to the red card, Thompson was adamant that Hamble’s winning goal - which came via a penalty awarded for an Ed Sanders foul - should not have been given.

‘I asked the lino if he thought it was a penalty and he said he didn’t,’ reported Thompson.

‘A few weeks ago at Laverstock the lino gave three penalties, and here we have a lino saying he didn’t think the ref should have awarded a penalty but couldn’t do anything about it.

‘It’s so frustrating. They have all these (referee) assessors at games, but nothing seems to be done about it.

‘It’s not sour grapes, the referee was poor for Hamble as well.

‘The league must be struggling for referees. This was even worse than Laverstock.’

Baffins had coasted into a commanding lead through Miles Everett, Jason Parish and Tom Vincent.

Braydon Douglas began the Hamble recovery with a goal five minutes before the interval.

After Baffins were reduced to 10 men, Douglas scored again with a shot that took a deflection off Sanders.

And it was 3-3 when Bailey Honeysett - the teenager who recently had to wait four hours for an ambulance after colliding with a metal barrier at AFC Portchester - netted.

Baffins keeper Roux Hardcastle saved Hamble’s 75th minute penalty, but Will Gange fired home the rebound.

Rovers ended with nine men on the pitch as a frustrated Tyler Giddings was sent to the sin bin.

‘Being 3-1 up at half-time and losing is tough to take,’ said Thompson. ‘It’s the manner of the defeat, if we had lost fair and square I’d hold my hands up.

‘As soon as they scored their second goal, I could see them going on to win it.’

