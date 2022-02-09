Dan Gifford in action for Pompey . Picture Stuart Martin

'Never put a foot wrong ... 'Mature performance ... Caused problems all night' -- Match ratings from Portsmouth's victory over non-;league AFC Stoneham

Pompey reporter Sam Cox’s player ratings are in from tonight’s Hampshire Senior Cup tie with AFC Stoneham.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:48 pm

Here’s how we rated the individual performances as the young Blues progressed on penalties

1. Toby Steward - 8

Busy night for youngster but he looked calm and composed throughout. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

2. Josh Dockerill - 7

Formed an impressive partnership with Kaba. Few lapses of concentration he’ll learn from but responded well to any half-mistakes. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

3. Harry Jewitt-White - 7

Uncharacteristic quiet night for the youngster. But hardly put a foot wrong. Picture: Robin Jones

4. Elliott Simpson - 9

Marshalled the defence excellently and played some fantastic cross-field balls. Dictated the tempo and kept the ball moving. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

