Here’s how we rated the individual performances as the young Blues progressed on penalties
1. Toby Steward - 8
Busy night for youngster but he looked calm and composed throughout. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
Photo: Daniel Chesterton
2. Josh Dockerill - 7
Formed an impressive partnership with Kaba. Few lapses of concentration he’ll learn from but responded well to any half-mistakes. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Harry Jewitt-White - 7
Uncharacteristic quiet night for the youngster. But hardly put a foot wrong. Picture: Robin Jones
Photo: Robin Jones
4. Elliott Simpson - 9
Marshalled the defence excellently and played some fantastic cross-field balls. Dictated the tempo and kept the ball moving. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo: Mike Hewitt