New Gosport Borough striker Harvey Bradbury preparing to face dad Lee’s team for only the second time in his career

Bradbury junior will play against his father’s team for only the second time in his life when Boro host National League club Eastleigh at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

Former Hawks boss Lee Bradbury - a close friend of Gosport manager Shaun Gale - was appointed manager at Eastleigh last February following the dismissal of Ben Strevens.

The only time Fareham-based Harvey has played against his dad was when he was sent on loan from Watford to St Albans in April 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback to April 2018 and Hawks manager Lee Bradbury is pictured with son Harvey, who was on loan at St Albans at the time. Picture: Vernon Nash

The one-time Portsmouth Academy forward lined up for the Saints against Hawks at Westleigh Park in a game that was crucial to the hosts’ National League South title chances.

In the home line-up were Ryan Woodford, Rory Williams, Andy Robinson and Brad Tarbuck, who are now among his new Gosport colleagues.

Though Saints took the lead through Jamie Sendles-White, Bradbury senior’s men hit back to win 2-1 - and were crowned champions a few weeks later.

‘I’d probably have been grounded for a long time if I’d scored that day!’ quipped Harvey, who made his Gosport debut in last Sunday’s 1-0 home friendly win against Pompey.

Harvey is now on his third club of 2022 after leaving Oxford City to sign for National League South rivals Welling in March. He played just eight games for the Wings, but helped them avoid relegation before leaving due to the travelling demands at a club who train full-time.

Eastleigh could hand new signings Tristan Abrahams and Charlie Carter their first appearances at Privett Park.