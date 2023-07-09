Gosport's Danny Hollands in the first half of their friendly at Petersfield. Picture by Tom Phillips

In charge of Boro for the first time, they saw their new charges concede in the first minute of their opening friendly.

The Rams - who Lea and Suraci led to promotion via the Wessex League Division 1 play-offs last season - went ahead through Ollie Davies.

Boro - who play two tiers higher in the non-league pyramid - hit back quickly and were ahead by the 11th minute through Jake Wright and Harry Kavanagh.

Harvey Rew on the ball for Gosport in the second half of their friendly at Petersfield. Picture by Tom Phillips

Davies’ second of the afternoon, though, tied the scores at the interval.

It was a different story in the second half with Boro rattling in five unanswered goals.

Subs Antonio Diaz, Harry Medway, Brad Tarbuck (penalty) and Alex Barsa were all on target, alongside a triallist.

Diaz is one of Boro’s new faces, having played for a variety of south coast non-league clubs in recent seasons, most latterly Bashley.

Alex Barsa scores Gosport's seventh goal direct from a free-kick at former club Petersfield. Picture by Tom Phillips

Barsa and Zak Sharp have returned to Boro after playing a big role in Petersfield’s success story in 2022/23 - as well as promotion, they also reached the Wessex League Cup final.

Barsa, who scored almost 20 goals for the Rams last term, was at Privett Park under Shaun Gale in 2021/22, when he also had a loan spell at Wessex Leaguers US Portsmouth.

It was Petersfield’s second friendly, having won 2-1 at Pagham the previous weekend with a brace from Marvin Orepo.

Horndean’s opening pre-season friendly ended with a 4-0 loss to Bognor Regis at Five Heads Park.

New Gosport bosses Pat Suraci, centre left, and Joe Lea during the friendly at former club Petersfield. Picture by Tom Phillips

Following last season’s Wessex League title-winning display, the Deans are now just one tier below the Rocks in the Isthmian League.

Goals from Tommy Lee Higgs, Jasper Mather, a triallist and Sam De St Croix earned the Rocks a comfortable win on their annual visit to play Michael Birmingham’s team.

Higgs spent part of last season on loan at Gosport Borough from Southampton, while Bognor also handed a run-out to Ben Anderson, who was a key member of Horndean’s promotion-clinching side last term.

The Rocks now turn their attentions to their prestige friendly versus Pompey at Nyewood Lane tomorrow evening.

New Gosport signing Antonio Diaz. Picture by Tom Phillips

AFC Portchester struck twice in each half in a 4-0 friendly win at Fleetlands.

James Cowan, from 35 yards, and Lee Wort netted in the opening 45 minutes, with Cowan also seeing a penalty saved.

Harrison Brook and George Barker were on target in the second period against a Fleetlands side now managed by ex-Pompey boss Steve Claridge.

Harry Kavanagh has just put Gosport 2-1 ahead at Petersfield. Picture by Tom Phillips

Zak Sharp, left, has rejoined Gosport after starring for Petersfield last season. Picture by Tom Phillips

Defender Charlie Wassmer on the ball for Gosport in the first half of their friendly at Petersfield. Picture by Tom Phillips