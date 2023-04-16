News you can trust since 1877
New outcome predicted in Portsmouth’s push for the top six compared to Derby County and Bolton - gallery

An updated look at where Pompey are predicted to finish at the end of this season in League One

Harry Mail
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Pompey drew 1-1 away at Shrewsbury Town this weekend and are now six points off the play-offs with just four games left of the season to play. John Mousinho’s side are back in action on Tuesday away at Oxford United followed by a home clash against Accrington Stanley.

They are both tough games against teams who are battling against relegation still. Elsewhere, Plymouth Argyle are top of the league and Ipswich Town are in 2nd position following Sheffield Wednesday’s recent collapse.

Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at where Pompey are predicted to finish in the League One table...

