New signing Kalinauskas receives international call-up before he’s made his Hawks debut

The 22-year-old has been called up for the Lithuanian national team for their upcoming Nations League fixtures with the Faroe Islands and Luxembourg.

That means he will miss Hawks’ National League South trip to Welling United on Saturday, September 24.

Kalinauskas has arrived at Westleigh Park on loan from League One club Barnsley until the end of January.

Tomas Kalinauskas arrives at Westleigh Park last week. Picture by Dave Haines

He is included in the squad for Wednesday’s home NLS match against Hungerford, and is also available for Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Hampshire rivals AFC Totton.

Hawks boss Paul Doswell moved to sign Kalinauskas after sending midfielder Jake Andrews out on loan to Poole Town to gain match fitness.

‘The logic (in bringing in Kalinauskas) is that Jake missed three or four weeks of pre-season and needs to get match fit,’ explained the manager.

‘Jake is still a big part of our plans, but he needs games.

‘Tomas was recommended by the former AFC Wimbledon manager (Mark) Robinson, I spoke to (former Pompey player) Brian Howard who knows everything that moves in Barnsley.

‘He in turn spoke to Bobby Hassell (Academy manager at Barnsley), so the little black book came good.

‘I don’t think Tomas knows his best position yet, but he can play any of the three roles in a 4-2-3-1. He can play in the 10 role and certainly any of the other two.

‘From the training sessions we’ve had so far, he looks a technically good player.’

Kalinauskas made his EFL debut last January while on loan to AFC Wimbledon. He came on as a sub against Shrewsbury and started in a 4-0 loss at Bolton in front of a crowd of over 14,500.

Kalinauskas has represented Lithuania at under-19 and under-21 level, but is still waiting to make his full international debut.

Lithuania - one of three Baltic states, with a population of around 2.7 million - are currently bottom of their Nations League group.