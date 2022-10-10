New signings Bell and Dellaud could make first Moneyfields start in midweek Wessex League trip to Christchurch

The pair, who signed last week, both came off the bench in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 Portsea Island derby win at US Portsmouth.

Former Pompey midfielder Bell replaced James Franklyn in the No 10 role on the hour mark, while Dellaud came on at left-back for Josh Hazell eight minutes later.

Now they are in contention from the off for Tuesday’s Premier League visit to Christchurch.

Charlie Bell, left, made his Moneyfields debut as a second half sub at US Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland

Dellaud has been dual signed from Chichester City, for whom he has made 11 first team appearances this season - scoring on his first outing, a 4-0 FA Cup win against Frimley Green.

He last appeared for Chichester on October 1 as a sub in an Isthmian League South fixture.

‘I spoke to (Chi boss) Miles Rutherford and (assistant) Graeme Gee and they really rate Eric very highly,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull.

‘But (Rob) Hutchings is one of Chichester’s best players so Eric’s chances are limited.

‘We only met Eric for the first time last Saturday. He lives in Emsworth and phoned me up in the morning to say he couldn’t get a train. I thought ‘here we go …’ but he then said he was in a taxi on the way to the ground.

‘He’s a really nice lad with a great attitude. We’ve signed him so Josh Hazell doesn’t get too comfortable.’

Hazell competed with Elliott Turnbull for the left wing-back role last season, as he had done at USP previously.

But Turnbull is unlikely to play this season due to a groin problem which requires surgery, with a consultation scheduled for December recently been pushed back to March.

Moneys striker Steve Hutchings could have to work, so Callum Laycock - who sat out the win at US with a slight back injury - stands by for a recall to the starting XI at Christchurch.

It is the second of three away league games in seven days for Moneys, who also travel to Alresford for a rare Wessex Friday night game later this week.

Having asked the Magpies if they could have an earlier kick off time on the Saturday, Alresford replied by asking if Moneys would be interested in a Friday fixture.

‘Squad rotation will be the key this week,’ said Turnbull, who after the trip to Alresford will have seen his squad play 15 away league and cup games in a row in 2022/23.

Christchurch ended a run of five straight Wessex defeats with a 2-1 victory at Alresford at the weekend.

Moneys have won their last two away games, at Pagham and US - two clubs in the bottom six. So are Christchurch and Alresford, so - on paper at least - 11th-placed Moneys have a good chance to continue to climb the table.