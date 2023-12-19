Plymouth Argyle could be looking for a new manager this Christmas after it was reported Steven Schumacher would be taking the vacant Stoke City job. The Telegraph say that the Potters are in 'advanced' talks with the 39-year-old and that they are close to appointing him as their new boss after sacking Alex Neil.

Schumacher's rumoured decision to leave Home Park is an interesting one given that the newly promoted side are currently three places higher than Stoke in the table, however only three points separate the two sides. The former Bury midfielder led Plymouth to the League One title, however his two-year reign looks to be coming to an end. The managerial merry go-round will continue however with Plymouth joining Swansea City in the search for a new head coach or manager. Sunderland appointed former Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale, and so as it currently stands there's only two managerial vacancies right now, and that number will stay the same if Schumacher does make the move to the Midlands.

There is no official confirmation as of yet that Schumacher is leaving, however markets have already opened on who could replace him in the Argyle hot seat. The last few bosses at Plymouth have been young ones, and so you might expect them to continue to go in that direction, but it all depends what kind of managers register their interest.

Several people with a connection to Portsmouth are amongst the early contenders for the post. Danny Cowley is approaching a year out of work, and has experience of managing in the Championship, whilst Steve Cotterill who was Blues boss from yesteryear is another name on what is an extensive list. Interestingly, John Mousinho's even considered a contender after his superb start to life as a football manager. Here is the long list of managers that are believed are in the running for the job.

