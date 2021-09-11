Nick Dembele nets winner as Gosport Borough complete Yate Town turnaround win to continue superb league start

Matt Briggs celebrates his goal for Gosport Borough against Yate Town. Picture: Tom Phillips

Dembele's effort 15 minutes from time took Shaun Gale's in-form men to a fifth win in six league matches as they remain in second behind leaders Hayes & Yeading.

Boro had to do it the hard way, coming back after falling behind to Oliver Mehew's seventh-minute opener.

But defender Matt Briggs levelled for the hosts in the first half before Dembele bagged the winner late on - just as he did in last weekend's FA Cup win over Plymouth Parkway.

Boro got off to the worst possible start, falling behind on seven minutes. Luke Hallett was caught out by a ball over the top which was gathered by Oliver Mehew, who superbly curled into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

Gosport must have been wondering how they weren't level 12 minutes later as Andrew Hannah brilliantly clawed out Pat Suraci's close range header.

The equaliser did arrive less than a minute later, though, with Harvey Rew's drilled strike being poked home by Briggs.

Both teams continued to threaten in what was an open first 45 minutes. Boro came close again, this time through Dan Wooden, who took Rew's long pass in his stride but could only blaze over 10 minutes before the break.

At the other end, Albert White had to tip over Tyron Mbuenimo's cross while he denied Joseph Tumelty from a free-kick.

Gosport had a huge let-off 20 minutes after the restart as James Harding was unable to divert William Tunnicliff's cross from all of six yards.

Yate came close again this time through David Sims-Burgess but he fired just wide of the far post on 72 minutes.

Those misses would prove costly as with 15 minutes left Dembele tapped home from Luke Hallett’s teasing cross as Boro made it five wins from six league games.