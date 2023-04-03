Nine games in 19 days! Portsmouth area clubs begin hectic end-of-season Wessex League fixture lists

Horndean (white) start a run of eight league games in 19 days against Christchurch on Tuesday. Picture: Keith Woodland

Due to wet weather last month, Horndean, Fareham Town and Fleetlands face an ultra-busy time in the final few weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Deans, gunning for promotion from the Wessex League Premier, must play their final eight Premier fixtures in a 19-day period.

That run is due to start against Christchurch at Five Heads Park on Tuesday.

The same evening, Fareham - who also have to play eight leagues (a fifth of their entire league campaign) in 19 days - host Pagham.

Around a mile away from Fareham’s Cams Alders, Fleetlands host Wessex Division 1 table-toppers Andover New Street at Powder Monkey Park.

That will be the first of NINE league games the Coptermen have to shoehorn into a 19-day timeframe.

That is the same amount of Wessex fixtures the club have played since February 11 - over 50 days ago!

Horndean are currently 14 points adrift of top flight leaders Portchester but have five games in hand.

The two sides clash at the On-Site Group Stadium this coming Saturday in a game many non-league watchers will view as a potential title decider.

Horndean’s run-in: April 4 – Christchurch (H); April 8 – AFC Portchester (A): April 11 – Hamble Club (H); April 13 – Bemerton (H); April 15 – Laverstock & Ford (A): April 18 – Brockenhurst (H): April 20 – Baffins (A); April 22 – Portland United (H).

Fareham’s run-in: April 4 – Pagham (H): April 8 – Moneyfields (A); April 11 – Shaftesbury (H): April 13 – Laverstock & Ford (A): April 15 – US Portsmouth (H); April 18 – Blackfield & Langley (H); April 20 – Hamble (H); April 22 – Shaftesbury (A).