‘No bigger incentive’ for Moneyfields to triumph in the Hampshire Premier League’s match of the season against Denmead

Stanlie Hopkins, left, in action for Moneyfields Reserves at Locks Heath earlier this season. Picture: Keith Woodland

Moneys will be playing for the first time since the club were shocked by news of defender Stanlie Hopkins being stabbed in a pub car park on Monday.

A midweek home game with Colden Common was postponed as a result, but Lee Mould’s side are now chomping at the bit to face a Denmead side who replaced them as table-toppers with victory over Paulsgrove last weekend.

‘It really knocked the whole squad sideways,’ said Mould regarding the news about Hopkins, who is recovering in hospital in Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Both squads - the reserves and the first team - got together last night for a catch up. We had a drink, got some pizzas in, and just being able to talk to each other helped a lot - it was a really worthwhile exercise.

‘Stan’s been texting some of the lads, he wants us to play (v Denmead). There’s no bigger incentive than to go out and get the three points for Stan.

‘I’m under no illusions, though, as Denmead are a tough nut to crack. I saw them against Paulsgrove and their fitness told in the end - there was only going to be one winner in the second half.

Mould will have to make a defensive change as Hopkins has been a virtual ever present for the reserves this season, making 13 starts in 14 league and cup games. Three defenders - Owen Haly, Brandon Rogers and Liam Kyle - all return to the squad, though, after unavailability.

Striker Mig Dark featured when Moneys defeated Denmead in the HPL Cup last month, but he is now with Glenn Turnbull’s first team squad. With Josh Bailey having also been promoted, Mould is left with the Penfold brothers - Dan and Fred - and Jon Kercher as forward options this weekend.

Meanwhile, an online Crowdfunder set up to raise money for Hopkins has been embraced by the local football community.

Only going live on Wednesday morning, aiming to raise £1,000, the total is now over £4,000 with several clubs among those who have contributed.

Baffins Milton Rovers and Hayling have both donated £100 with Stoneham, Harvest, Downton and Andover New Street also contributing. Players from Portchester and Horndean have also donated.

*Moneyfields will have to make at least two defensive changes as they head to Alresford in the Wessex Premier.

Right wing-back Chad Cornwell faces a number of weeks on the sidelines after breaking a bone in his foot during last Saturday’s FA Vase loss at Littlehampton.

And Adam Cripps - one of the three centre halves last weekend - is unavailable.

Versatile Rob Evans could switch from a central defensive role to take Cornwell’s position, though Josh Mound is another contender.

Centre half Harry Birmingham has missed the last two games with a groin injury, and could remain sidelined at Arlebury Park.

That could mean ex-Pompey defender Ellis Martin being handed only a second first team appearance this season.

Alresford have been inconsistent so far, winning four, drawing four and losing four of their league games.