MONEYFIELDS have missed out on home comforts in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

The Dover Road outfit have been drawn at Windsor or Reading City in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday, August 24.

A tough trip to Bristol Manor Farm awaits Dave Carter’s men in the FA Trophy extra preliminary round on Saturday, September 28.

Victory in that tie would see them travel to 2013-14 FA Vase champions Sholing.

Elsewhere, AFC Portchester host Hythe & Dibden and Horndean entertain Camberley Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday, August 10.

If they both win, the Royals will host the Deans in the preliminary round.

Baffins Milton Rovers visit Wessex League premier division rivals Alresford Town – with the winners journeying to Fleet or Farnham.

Fareham Town head to Westbury United looking to earn a trip to Shaftesbury or Knaphill.

United Services are at Binfield with the incentive of a home tie against Cowes Sports or Lymington Town.

In the FA Vase, Fareham start at home against Whitchurch United on Saturday, August 31.

The winner will face either Follands Sports or East Cowes Vics.

Services could enjoy a home run – with Sherborne first and Petersfield Town or AFC Stoneham to follow.

Mick Catlin will take his Royals to New Milton with the winners at Hythe & Dibden in the second qualifying round.

Hawks Academy have been handed a tricky draw in the FA Youth Cup – starting at home against Winchester City.

The victors will host AFC Portchester and Wimborne Town in the next round.

Lee Molyneaux has been handed a tough start to his reign as Gosport Borough manager.

The Privett Park side’s opening two Southern League premier division south fixtures are against rivals beaten in the play-offs last season.

They entertain Taunton Town on Saturday, August 10 before travelling to Salisbury three days later.

Moneyfields open the division one south season with one of their longest trips.

They journey to Bideford, on the north Devon coast, on Saturday, August 17.

Three days later Thatcham Town are the visitors to Dover Road for the first home game.