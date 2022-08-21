‘No-one would have given us a hope in hell’ – Baffins Milton Rovers celebrate stunning FA Cup win over Horndean
Baffins Milton Rovers produced a stunning result to march further into the FA Cup than ever before.
Rovers boss Danny Thompson confessed that most pundits ‘wouldn’t have given us a hope in hell’ of beating PO postcode rivals Horndean.
After all, the Deans racked up at the PMC Stadium having won both their Wessex Premier games in 2022/23 without conceding. In contrast, Baffins had suffered two 3-0 home defeats.
But the magic of the FA Cup was all too evident as Rovers romped into the first qualifying round with a eyebrow-raising 3-0 victory.
Captain Jason Parish, making his first appearance of the season following an ankle injury, was among the scorers as Thompson celebrated a ‘proud moment’ in both his managerial career and the club’s history.
Kelvin Robinson opened the scoring before Parish doubled the advantage before half-time.
Teenage keeper Roux Hardcastle kept out a Connor Duffin penalty after the restart before Tom Vincent - on as a sub and making his Baffins debut - wrapped up victory with a third goal.
Vincent, dual signed from Winchester City, was one of two Rovers debutants with Owen Sims starting at right-back after dual signing from Woking Under-23s.
Sims, just 17, lives in Gosport and is no stranger to local football, having had a spell in the Hampshire Premier League with Fleetlands last season.
‘Everybody would have bet on a Horndean win,’ said Thompson. ‘No-one would have given us a hope in hell.
‘But with the right attitude, the right commitment, anything can be achieved.
‘Every player stuck to their role and we made a very good Horndean side look bang average.
‘Horndean were never in the game, it could have been four or five to be fair.
‘It was never a penalty. Rudi kicked Joe Johnson’s foot, even (Horndean boss) Michael Birmingham said it was never a penalty. But had Roux not saved it, it could have been a turning point.’
Thompson explained his game plan, saying: ‘Ryan Kennedy man marked Connor Duffin, and he was absolutely outstanding.
‘Our two full-backs, Jack Francis and Owen Sims, nullified Rudi Blankson and Zak Willett and Rob Evans did a job on Tommy Tierney.
‘We knew we couldn’t give their front three any space.
‘It would be unfair to single any individual player out, it was a good collective effort. They all put in a proper shift and they did themselves proud.
‘It was a proud moment for me, the lads were absolutely superb.’
Baffins will collect £1,444 for their victory, with a further £2,250 up for grabs in the first qualifying round on September 3.
Thompson’s former club Gosport Borough enter the tournament at this stage, along with their Southern League Premier South rivals.
Hawks and their National League South rivals enter at the second qualifying round stage.