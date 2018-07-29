AFC Portchester target Wessex League title after pre-season finale

Have your say

Ian Saunders and Mick Catlin were highly encouraged by AFC Portchester's 3-0 win over Gosport Borough in their final pre-season friendly.

The management duo felt it was the perfect tonic going into the new Wessex League premier division season.

‘I was pleased with our overall work ethic and the way we stuck to the game-plan,’ said Catlin.

‘We created a lot of chances and could easily have won by a lot more.

‘I thought we passed the ball well, pressed well in midfield and didn’t give Gosport any time on the ball.

‘We nullified their threats and broke quickly when we got possession.

‘It was good to get the early goal and the only downside was we should have converted a few more chances.

‘In the second half their goalkeeper made three or four top-class saves.

‘It was exactly what we needed in our last game before starting the new league season.

‘Expectations are very high at the club and we are expected to win the league. That is the way we want it.

‘There is only one club going up from our league and we want to get promoted

‘We have told the players that is what we want and won’t settle for anything less.’

On-loan Gary Austin grabbed a hat-trick for Fareham Town against parent club Moneyfields in a 3-2 win at Cams Alders.

Callum Overton and Jake Raine scored for the Southern League division one south visitors.

Moneys striker Steve Hutchings has a long wait before starting the new season after being handed a 10-match ban by the FA.

Horndean continued their impressive pre-season with a 5-1 win against a Swindon Town development squad at Five Heads Park.

Zac Glasspool struck twice, while Jack Maloney, Miles Everett and Conor Duffin were the others marksmen.

Luke Payne was on target for Petersfield Town in a 1-1 draw against Liss Athletic at Love Lane.

Clanfield were helped by two own goals in a 3-0 win at East Dean United.