Baffins will relish challenge... Fareham stay busy

DETERMINED Baffins Milton Rovers are relishing the chance of taking on Wessex League premier division title-chasers Blackfield & Langley at the Kendall Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Manager Steve Leigh feels it will provide another step in the development for his team who have really been performing well.

The home side have enjoyed their first-ever season at the senior level and are still on course for a top-10 finish which would be an excellent achievement.

They will go into the game full of confidence after their 5-2 midweek win at Fareham Town.

‘We are playing a lot of youngsters at the moment,’ said Baffins boss Leigh.

‘They are blending in well alongside some of our more experienced faces like Blu Boam and Jamie White.

‘This will be a hard test for us but it is good to test yourself against the best.

‘Blackfield are already promoted and looking to win the league.

‘We are performing well, though, and it will be interesting to see what we have got.

‘It is important we go out there ad continue working hard for each other.

‘We have to make ourselves hard to beat.

‘At the same time when we have possession we must not be afraid to express ourselves.

‘Some of our free-flowing football at Fareham was fantastic.

‘We must look to produce the same again.

‘There is nothing to lose because we are in a safe position.’

Leigh is hit by the absence of suspended trio Shane Cornish, Tyler Yates and Connor Saunders.

Up front they are boosted by the return of Joel Jackson from Gosport Borough.

Leigh is excited by some of his young prospects at the club.

Tommy Leigh, Rob Taw, Connor Saunders, Jackson, Fidel Sabou and Callum Dart are all 20 or younger.

‘While most managers probably can’t wait for the season to end I’m a little different,’ added Leigh.

‘I am only just getting going and wish the season was starting.’

Fareham Town are playing their fourth game in a week as they host Hamworthy United at Cams Alders (3pm).

AFC Portchester are looking to consolidate their top four place at struggling Amesbury Town.

Horndean welcome Portland United to Five Heads Park (3pm).

Petersfield Town cross the Solent to take on fellow strugglers Newport IW.