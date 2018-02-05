Banbury defeat leaves Pike cross

Have your say

Alex Pike was left fuming by Gosport Borough’s 5-0 Southern League premier fivision defeat at Banbury United on Saturday.

It was the fourth time in five games the Privett Park outfit have conceded five goals.

After the optimism generated by the 3-3 draw against Dorchester last time out, the performance came as a massive disappointment.

Pike felt the players let him down.

The Borough boss said: ‘I’m upset, frustrated and angry with the players.

‘This is difficult to take and I can’t understand it after the character shown in our previous game.

‘It is a big setback and totally unacceptable from my point of view.

‘It was a repeat of what happened in our game against Weymouth.

‘I thought the players would have learned from that but they need to grow up very quickly. Everyone makes mistakes but we have to learn from them.

‘It is hard to take. There were no positives I could take from the game.

‘These are not my standards and they shouldn’t be the players’ either.’

The killer blow was delivered on the stroke of half-time.

Banbury striker Ricky Johnson netted but the referee had already blown for a foul. Elliott Sandy made no mistake with the spot-kick.

Pike was unhappy with the timing and the way his team conceded the opener.

‘If we go in at half-time at 0-0 then it gives us increased confidence,’ he added.

‘But instead we take a quick throw in their half and three passes later the ball is in our net.

‘We needed better game management at that point.

‘Then after looking for a reaction at the start of the second half we go and concede another quick goal.

‘It was game over after that.

‘We never looked a threat until we were five goals down.

‘As a team we need to keep the ball better and stop giving it away. No team can defend for 90 minutes.’

Pike now faces the difficult task of raising his team for the daunting visit of leaders King’s Lynn Town to Privett Park on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Borough chairman Iain McInnes has pledged to reimburse fans for their entry fee at Banbury and contribute £10 towards their travelling expenses.

After providing evidence to secretary Craig Stainton no later than Tuesday evening, money will be repaid on attendance at next Saturday’s home clash with Merthyr Town.