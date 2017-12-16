Bognor win after four second-half goals

Have your say

A SECOND-half super show saw Bognor come from behind to win 4-1 at Taunton Town in the FA Trophy.

The Southern League south-west minnows led at the break, but the Rocks came storming back with goals from Ben Swallow (2), Ibra Sekajja and Dan Tuck.

Moneyfields returned to winning ways in the Southern League east division following a 2-0 win against Northwood at Dover Road.

Gary Austin gave Dave Carter’s side a first-half lead, before captain Steve Hutchings added a second after the break.

In the Wessex League premier division Horndean held title-chasing Blackfield & Langley to a 0-0 draw at Five Heads Park.

Lee Tigwell almost won it for the hosts when his effort on 80 minutes struck the crossbar.

AFC Portchester fought out a 3-3 thriller against the students of Team Solent.

Fareham Town battled back to force a 1-1 draw against Cowes Sports at Westwood Park.

Basement-club Petersfield slipped to a 3-0 defeat against Hamworthy United at Love Lane.

Two goals in the final nine minutes earned United Services Portsmouth a 2-1 win at East Cowes Vics in division one.