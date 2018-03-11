Borough chairman lifts lid on McAllister exit and Pike speculation

Have your say

Iain McInnes has spoken of his disappointment at the exit of Craig McAllister during another week of turmoil at Gosport Borough.

The player-coach walked out of Privett Park last week and has since joined Blackfield & Langley.

To rub salt into the wound, the striker scored twice on his debut for the Wessex League premier division side in their 3-0 win against AFC Portchester at the weekend.

The departure of the 37-year-old came as a huge shock to McInnes, who had brought the former Eastleigh man in after taking over the reins in December.

McAllister’s capture was designed to add much-needed experience to the club’s fight against relegation.

The chairman said: ‘Some interesting and surprising events have happened.

‘I’m disappointed to report Craig McAllister surprisingly left us this week.

‘His quoted reasoning in a roundabout conversation was to find full-time employment.

‘Fair enough. It’s worth noting his original contract reflected and rewarded him on that basis.

‘Mutually agreeing to adapt that for Craig to pursue a potential teaching role and affording more security for his family we drew up a new contract.

‘However, it proved impossible despite verbal and written agreements over some weeks to gain a signature on that contract.

‘A major reason he finally gave was his concern about being injured playing football, thus undermining his security in his new position.

‘We wish Craig luck in his future career wherever it takes him and thank him for his efforts in his short time here.’

McAllister has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, speculation is ride about the future of boss Alex Pike.

In his second spell at the helm, the manager has picked up only two points from 14 matches – prior to Saturday’s postponement of the home clash with Kettering Town.

McInnes added: ‘My candid response to the Gosport fans is – at a scheduled board meeting on Thursday night, Alex’s position was discussed in depth.

‘Were it not for a genuine family illness this weekend, further conversations would have taken place.

‘As a result of those family commitments, Rowan Vine, Louis Bell and Jay Keating will take charge for the Bishop’s Stortford fixture on Tuesday night.’

Borough are bottom of the Southern League premier division – four points from safety in the only relegation position.