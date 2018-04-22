Borough striker pleased to make most of Frome plight

Have your say

Gosport Borough boosted their chances of pulling off a great escape with a remarkable 7-0 win against Frome Town at Privett Park on Saturday.

The home side were given a helping hand by the visitors who only turned up with 10 players for the Southern League premier division encounter.

Ryan Pennery scored a first-half hat-trick to put Borough on course for a comfortable victory.

Fellow striker Ben Wright then went one better with four goals, including a second-half hat-trick.

Wright acknowledged Frome’s inability to field a full team put Borough in the driving seat. However, he reckons the home side would have been tough to stop with 11 men.

And he doesn’t care how the points arrive in the bid to beat the drop.

‘Frome started with 10 men but with the intensity we showed I think we would have beaten them anyway,’ said Wright.

‘You can only go out and play against what’s in front of you.

‘We will take the points any which way we can.

‘It means we go into the final week with chance and that is all the club can ask for after the season they have had.

‘We have to do what we can in our last two games to make sure we stay up.

‘At least it is more in our own hands than before.

‘I am confident if we can win our last two games we can make it.’

Borough’s win – only their third of the season – lifts them off the bottom of the table.

They are level on points with Dunstable Town, who have the advantage of a game in hand.

Their extra game is at Biggleswade Town on Tuesday night.

Borough then travel to Dunstable on Thursday evening for a game that could largely decide who fills the sole relegation spot.

In the first half on Saturday, it was former Moneyfields striker Pennery who hogged the limelight with his hat-trick.

Wright felt the return of the youngster made a big difference.

‘Frome couldn’t handle his direct running and he caused them a lot of problems,’ said the former Peterborough United striker.

‘That created a lot more space for me to operate in.

‘From back to front the whole team played better.

‘For the first time since I have been here the whole team played well.

‘We have to make sure we take this into our last two games.’