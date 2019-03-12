Tuesday night’s matches involving Horndean, Fareham Town and AFC Portchester have all been postponed.

The Deans were due to be facing Portland United away in the Wessex League Cup semi-final but that match was called off early on, while the heavy rain has seen Cams Alders not fit to host Fareham Town’s premier division match against Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

AFC Portchester were looking to reignite their league spark at Brockenhurst but that match also fell victim to the wet weather.

Storm Gareth powered up on the south coast with extremely heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon and high winds of more than 50mph throughout the day.

Baffins Milton Rovers are due to host Sholing on Thursday after having seen their match against Shaftesbury postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at the PMC Stadium.