Carter: Moneys won’t surrender in play-off bid

Have your say

Dave Carter insists Moneyfields are not giving up on their Southern League east division play-off hopes.

The Dover Road side twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against rivals Hartley Wintney.

Carter’s team are 10 points adrift of the play-off places but have two games in hand on sixth place.

The boss said: ‘All the time it is mathematically possible we will keep going.

‘There is still plenty of football to be played and all our games left against teams above us are at home.

‘Drawing with Hartley Wintney is not a disastrous result and certainly not the end of the world.

‘In a good game we showed our character by coming from behind twice.

‘It shows the players are not going to give anything up.

‘We played some good football against tough opponents who beat us 5-1 at their place.’

Moneys fell behind at a set-piece after 15 minutes but hit back to level on the stroke of half-time.

James Ford delivered a pin-point cross and Sam Pearce scored with a diving header.

The visitors regained the lead on 55 minutes but two minutes before the end Steve Hutchings snatched the draw.

The Moneys skipper cut in from the left and forced a good stop from the keeper before burying the rebound.

In the Wessex League premier division, Horndean came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Brockenhurst at Five Heads Park.

Harry Jackson struck on 80 minutes after the hosts trailed 1-0 at the break.

Baffins Milton Rovers, Fareham Town, AFC Portchester and Petersfield Town all lost their games to the weather.

Paulsgrove kept their nerve to beat Bush Hill Reserves 4-3 in a penalty shootout in their Hampshire Intermediate Cup semi-final.

Tommy Woodward equalised on 83 minutes to send the tie to penalties.

In the Hampshire Premier League senior division, Chris Sales and Charlie Cooper scored the goals which gave Locks Heath a 2-1 home victory against Winchester Castle.