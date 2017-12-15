Deans must be at very best to shock Blackfield

Have your say

MICHAEL BIRMINGHAM is calling on his Horndean players to win their personal battles as they entertain title-chasing Blackfield & Langley at Five Heads Park tomorrow (3pm).

If all the players perform at their very best Birmingham believes his team can cause an upset and grab an impressive result from the Wessex League premier division clash.

The Deans boss said: ‘We know all our players will need to be at their best to give ourselves a chance,’ said Birmingham.

‘Blackfield are a big strong powerful outfit who will expose any weaknesses.

‘The strength of my team is they don’t show any fear.

‘If we win our personal battles on the pitch then we will be competitive.

‘It is always good to test yourselves against the best.’

The home side are boosted by the return of Jack Warren, Lee Tigwell, Sean Wain and Jack Maloney.

Baffins Milton Rovers also face a stern test with the visit of Sholing to the Kendall Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Manager Louis Bell is hoping they can carry on where they left off in the 5-2 win against Bashley.

He knows, however, that Sholing are likely to pose greater problems.

‘We are looking to avenge a 4-0 defeat at Sholing from early in the season,’ said the Baffins boss.

‘Sholing are a very capable well-established team and will pose a threat.’

The home side expect to give a debut to striker Jordan Neal who has signed from Petersfield Town.

Shane Cornish is back after suspension and George Thomas returns from work commitments.

Harry Wedlake, Ashton Leigh and Patrick Agyeman are all missing.

Fareham Town are looking to stretch their three-game unbeaten run in the league as they visit Cowes Sports.

Reds boss Pete Stiles admits it won’t be easy.

‘It is frustrating at this time of year because players have to work leading up to Christmas,’ said Stiles.

‘This throws everything up in the air.’

George Davis is ruled out by suspension.

AFC Portchester go to Team Solent.

Bottom of the league Petersfield Town face fifth-placed Hamworthy United at Love Lane.

In division one United Services Portsmouth visit lowly East Cowes Vics.

Sailors director of football Bob Brady wants his side to close the gap on the leading group.

‘We are only six points off the top four with a game in hand,’ said Brady.