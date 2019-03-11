Fareham in a rush to get above 40-point mark… Brooks on a Portchester mission

Have your say

Fareham Town are looking to quickly get above 40 points as quickly as possible as they prepare to face Bemerton Heath Harlequins on Tuesday at Cams Alders (7.45pm).

Manager Pete Stiles reckons it will be a vital game.

The Reds manager insists his team need to start winning more games if they are to stay up.

He said: ‘We are on 36 points and though 40 is usually enough it is a little different this season.

‘The league is so competitive this year that I think teams will need a few more.

‘A lot of teams can easily get dragged into the relegation battle.

‘We have to make sure it isn’t us. This is an opportunity to move a bit further away from danger. Though we beat them 5-0 at their place not so long ago we could easily have found ourselves behind early on.

‘We have to make sure that we grab the momentum at the start.’

Stiles is boosted by the return of Simon Woods and Jack Barker.

Gary Austin is suspended and Ethan Jones is ruled out by a back injury.

AFC Portchester travel to Brockenhurst looking to regain a winning formula.

Royals manager Mick Catlin knows his team need to get a few more wins as well to be sure they don’t suffer a disastrous collapse into the relegation fight.

He said: ‘We had a good win last Tuesday and then a poor result at the weekend. Though we played well enough we just couldn't find the net.

‘It is important that we win a few games to make sure we are safe.’

Jordan Brooks is likely to feature again after doing well on his debut against Hamworthy United.

Josh Warren is still ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Horndean make the long trip to Portland United in the semi-finals of the Wessex League Cup (7.45pm).

The visitors are looking to bounce back from their 4-3 defeat at Lymington Town.

In division one United Services Portsmouth journey to AFC Stoneham (7.45pm).

Baffins Milton Rovers will host Sholing at the PMC Stadium on Thursday night (7.45pm) as the visitors are involved in Hampshire Senior Cup action tonight.