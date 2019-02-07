Fareham Town need to find shooting boots... Horndean have buzzing Benny Read back after Sheffield United trial

Have your say

Pete Stiles is urging Fareham Town to get their shooting boots on in their bid to pull away from the Wessex League premier division relegation zone.

The Reds host Bemerton Heath Harlequins on Saturday at Cams Alders looking to notch a quick-fire double over the fellow strugglers.

Stiles saw his men win impressively there and they need to repeat that.

Unfortunately since then results haven’t gone well and they have lacked the finishing touch.

The Fareham boss said: ‘We recently had a cracking 5-0 win at their place.

‘The problem is we haven't scored since and need to change that.

‘We still have work to do to pull away from the bottom.

‘Every point is vital and we picked up a good one at Bournemouth with a 0-0 draw in midweek.

‘Bournemouth had scored in every game since September so we did well to stop them scoring.

‘I felt it was a much better performance than of late.

‘For us it is just a question of confidence and things getting into the player’s heads a bit.

‘Sooner or later we will hit the back of the net and we will be okay.

‘We need to start winning, though, because at the moment we are looking over our shoulders, just four points above the bottom two.’

Horndean expect to have defender Benny Read back for their game against Shaftesbury at Five Heads Park on Saturday (3pm).

Read has been on trial with Championship outfit Sheffield United all week.

Boss Michael Birmingham said: ‘Benny has been texting me all week and is buzzing.

‘All I can get out of him is “Wow”.

‘I hope it all goes well for him because he is a good lad and deserves it.’

Birmingham has also warned his in-form side to be wary of Shaftesbury.

The Deans boss added: ‘They had a terrific win at Portland in midweek.

‘Reports suggest they are a much better team than their league position might suggest.’

Baffins Milton Rovers have been working hard to patch up their pitch ahead of their game against Hamworthy United at the PMC Stadium (3pm).

The recent derby in the wet against Horndean left the pitch in a terrible state.

An out-of-sorts AFC Portchester face a difficult visit to Brockenhurst (3pm).