Form on road is a concern for Moneys

MONEYFIELDS slipped to sixth in the Southern League east division following their 3-0 defeat at Marlow.

Dave Carter’s side have the chance to make up some lost ground when they visit third-placed Beaconsfield Town tonight (7.45pm).

Carter wants his team to regain the resilience shown on their travels in the first half of the season.

They were keeping clean sheets and making it difficult for the opposition.

But in recent weeks they haven’t been able to get any wins on the road,

It is a source of concern for the Moneyfields boss.

He said: ‘We have been concentrating on improving our discipline. That has been good for the last month after receiving our warning but it has taken a little bit of bite out of the side.

‘We need to find the middle ground.

‘It was not the start to the new year that we wanted.

‘Our away form is concerning me because its been a little while since we have won on our travels.

‘We need to return to the resilience we had at the start of the season.

‘At the moment we are shipping goals far too easily.

‘Marlow sat deep, had three quick players up front and looked to hit us on the counter-attack.

‘They exposed us in that way on at least three or four occasions.

‘Though we had a lot of possession their goalkeeper hardly had a save to make.

‘We face a tough week with three more away games in that period.’

The home side led 1-0 at half-time.

They confirmed their win with two more goals in the final 20 minutes.

Moneyfields are without striker Steve Hutchings, who is suspended, for the visit to Beaconsfield.

Connor Bailey and Marley Ridge are injury doubts.

It will be an important match for Moneys, if they can win it will get them right back on track.

Goals from Joshua Smith, Michael Dark (with two) and Lewis Beale steered United Services Portsmouth to a 4-2 Wessex League division one success against Ringwood Town at Burnaby Road.

Hampshire Premier League senior division leaders Paulsgrove stormed to a 5-0 home win against Locks Heath.

Clanfield threw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 against Stockbridge at Peel Park.

Hayling United demolished the Winchester Castle defences with an 8-0 win.

Michael Elliott and Matt Low both scored hat-tricks.

Cameron Smith and Harry Dodgson also netted.