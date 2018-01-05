Good Neighbour is back to boost Moneys

Have your say

STRIKER Howard Neighbour makes a welcome return from injury as Moneyfields host Thame United in the Southern League east division at Dover Road tomorrow (3pm).

Neighbour has missed the first half of the season after suffering a horrendous injury during pre-season.

The ex-Winchester City and Petersfield Town forward was airlifted off the pitch at Alresford Town following a dreadful dislocation of his ankle.

Moneyfields manager Dave Carter is delighted to have him back in contention.

‘Howard is a big powerful forward and will be a big asset,’ said Carter.

‘To be fair he has kept himself fit during his rehabilitation.

‘He won’t be totally match sharp but we can help him build towards that.

‘Though he may not start he can expect to play a part at some stage.’

The return of Neighbour is also timely as Steve Hutchings starts another two game ban for collecting 10 yellow cards.

Though disappointed to lose Hutchings again Carter is optimistic it will be the last time he loses his talismanic goalscorer this season.

‘To be fair since his last suspension Steve has only picked up one more yellow card,’ said Carter.

‘Hopefully we have tamed the beast a bit.’

Fourth-placed Moneyfields are looking to return to winning ways after their 2-1 defeat at Ashford Town.

Carter wants his team to get back to the consistent performances of early season.

Those performances saw Moneyfields top the league for most of the first half of the season.

They have conceded more goals recently and the manager is looking for them to cut out any mistakes and then build from a solid base again.

He also wants them to be clinical in attack.

‘Early in the season we were going out expecting to win and pick up points,’ added Carter.

‘We need to get back to that.

‘Defensively we need to be better and I am not happy that we have conceded six goals in our last three games.

‘I want to get back to keeping clean sheets week in week out.

‘Also when you keep missing chances like we have it is always going to cost you.

‘If we keep working hard then we can change things around.

‘In the Ashford defeat we felt that we didn’t get the rub of the green.

‘We have to go out and make our own luck.’