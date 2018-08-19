Gosport Borough boss seething after dire start at Merthyr

Craig McAllister rued a disastrous start as Gosport Borough crashed to a 4-2 Southern League premier division south defeat at Merthyr Town.

The Privett Park outfit were left with a mountain to climb after conceding three goals in the opening 20 minutes. Tony Lee gave them a lifeline with a 23rd-minute goal.

But Merthyr killed the game off with their fourth on 69 minutes before Tom Leggett snatched a late Borough consolation. McAllister slammed his side’s opening as unacceptable.

The player-boss said: ‘What happened in the first 20 minutes was not good enough. During that period it looked like men against boys.

‘We let ourselves down and we just can’t have that happening. Players lost concentration and we didn’t pick up their forwards in our area.

‘On a good 3G pitch we didn’t want to pass the ball and defensively we weren’t at it. We virtually handed them the game.’

Lee grabbed his goal midway through the first half – beating the Merthyr goalkeeper at the second attempt.

The consolation came when Leggett’s cross deflected into the net off a home defender.

McAllister added: ‘We were our own worst enemies. It is hugely disappointing after the positivity from our opening two games.

‘At a time when we should have been looking to get a foothold in the game we were throwing it away.

‘It looked a bit like last season when the side lacked confidence.

‘You can’t give away three goals away in the opening 20 minutes and expect to get back into it.

‘Although we did better in the second half the game was already gone from us.’

McAllister is determined not to let the defeat derail Borough’s start to the campaign. He is adamant they must not dwell on it.

The boss said: ‘We had the game videoed and will show it to the players during the week. They need to see it in order to improve.

‘It is early in the season and we will look to do something about it.

‘With a busy bank holiday coming up next we have to put this result behind us. We will work hard during the week to put things right.’