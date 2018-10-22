Gosport Borough restoring pride within community

Iain McInnes believes pride is being restored at Gosport Borough after a difficult few years at Privett Park.

It is nearly 12 months since McInnes became involved with his club as chairman.

He took over at a time when the club was at an all time low and close to going out of existence.

The good name of the club had been tarnished by a number of winding up orders issued for late payment of taxes and McInnes will be the first to admit that it has been tough to sort it all and get the club moving up again.

He said: ‘When we came into the club we had a three-pronged plan.

‘Firstly we had to achieve survival which we did by the skin of our teeth.

‘The next two steps are stability and returning success to the club. The final is the most difficult because we are in a very competitive league. We are not throwing money at it because we don't think that is the way forward.

‘But we aim to be competitive.

‘We feel we have done a lot to improve the image of the club.

‘It has been tougher than I ever imagined but I feel we are getting the club back on the right track.

‘To get where we are has taken a lot of hard work from a number of people.’

McInnes is happy with the way the management team of Craig McAllister and Matt Tubbs are working to get the team developed.

‘It is still a learning curve for them and the players,’ added the Borough chairman.

‘After 12 games I think the team is still searching for its identity.

‘They will get the whole of this year as a minimum and they are hugely ambitious.’

The rebuilding work is also going well to sort out community relations.