Gosport Borough sign veteran striker

Alex Pike has bolstered his Gosport Borough ranks with the signing of veteran striker Craig McAllister.

The 37-year-old arrives at Privett Park as player-coach after leaving National League neighbours Eastleigh by mutual consent.

Born in Glasgow, McAllister began his career with the Spitfires before scoring 54 goals in 97 appearances for Basingstoke Town.

Since then the much-travelled forward has had spells with Stevenage Borough, Oxford United, Exeter City, Barnet, Rotherham United, Newport County and Luton Town.

McAllister was also part of the Crawley Town side that lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the FA Cup at Old Trafford in 2011.

Borough, who welcome Tiverton Town to Privett Park on Saturday, currently sit at the foot of the Southern League premier division standings.