Gosport have point deducted

Gosport Borough have been deducted a point by the Southern League for fielding an ineligible player.

It hasn’t impacted on their finishing position.

Toyosi Olusanya played for Borough in their 0-0 draw against Biggleswade Town on the 31st March after joining from Fleet Town.

Rowan Vine, who masterminded Gosport’s dramatic run to safety, put it down to a misunderstanding between the two clubs.

He said: ‘We were under the impression we had signed him.

‘I believe some forms weren’t sent in by Fleet in time for him to play.

‘It wasn’t any fault of ours.’

Borough won their final three games to pull off a great escape from relegation finishing three points ahead of Dunstable Town.

The one-point deduction means they maintain their step three status and play in the newly restructured Southern League south division next season.

Gosport host Pompey in their big summer friendly at Privett Park on Tuesday, July 17 (7.30pm) as they build up for the new season.