Gr-eight start to pre-season for the Hawks

Theo Lewis fired a first-half hat-trick as the Hawks hammered Gosport Borough 8-0 at Privett Park on Wednesday night.

Josh Huggins netted twice, while triallist Aaron Cosgrave, new signing Alfie Pavey and Alfie Rutherford also scored in the opening pre-season friendly.

The Hawks made a dream start with a goal inside 30 seconds – and before Borough had touched the ball.

Bradley Tarbuck skipped down the right and his cross to the far post was headed in by the unmarked Lewis. On 13 minutes, Nicke Kabamba had a glorious chance to open his Hawks account after he was felled inside the area.

But the ex-Pompey striker crashed his spot-kick against the top of the crossbar and over the top.

Borough’s first chance fell to player-coach Matt Tubbs, who helped the Hawks to promotion last season.

However, Lee Molyneaux got back to clear the former Pompey striker’s effort off the line.

After their early setback, Borough began to settle and show a little more composure.

However, Lewis turned provider midway through the half when he crossed for Josh Huggins to knock the ball into an unguarded net.

Colchester United triallist Cosgrave then ran through to add a third – as Borough waited in vain for an offside flag.

It was comfortable for the Hawks and Huggins soon grabbed his second.

Kabamba, however, had no such luck as he saw a second penalty saved by the Borough goalkeeper.

Lewis completed his hat-trick with two more goals before the break as the hosts wilted under the pressure.

The Hawks rang the changes for the second period and newcomer Pavey wasted little time in stretching their lead.

He raced clear of the Borough defence before confidently rifling a shot into the roof of the net.

Borough managed to stem the flow for a spell but Rutherford added to their misery with a clinical finish for the Hawks’ eighth goal.