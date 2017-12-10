Hawks boss dismisses home hoodoo

Have your say

Lee Bradbury lauded the desire of the Hawks as they finally produced the goods in front of their own fans.

Their comprehensive 4-0 win against Chippenham Town at Westleigh Park was a first on home turf in National League South for more than three months.

Ryan Woodford and Wes Fogden put the Hawks 2-0 ahead inside the opening nine minutes.

Fogden later grabbed a second before Pompey loanee Theo Widdrington hit his side’s fourth late on.

Bradbury said: ‘This should well and truly end any ideas of a home hoodoo.

‘Now we can forget about that and concentrate on putting in more performances like this.

‘It was a fantastic, strong display by us. We started well, quickly got on to the front foot and scored two quick goals.

‘From the start the team looked so hungry. We showed better quality, intensity and work-rate than they did and that won us the game.

‘The finer details of our finishing and defending were there.

‘In previous home games we have been guilty of not finishing teams off when given the chance.

‘That was not the case this time and the players can take confidence from that.’

The Hawks played at a high tempo from the start and were rewarded after only six minutes.

Rory Williams whipped in a free-kick from the left and Woodford powered his header home.

Three minutes later Fogden seized on a loose ball in the Chippenham box and drilled a volley into the corner.

It was a dream start and just what the Hawks needed on home turf.

Old habits die hard, though, and the visitors were given hope as they soon gained a foothold in the match.

But any nerves among the home fans were allayed on 64 minutes as Fogden scored his second.

Jason Prior was denied by the Chippenham keeper but his team-mate was on hand to bounce the loose ball over the prone stopper and into the net.

Substitute Widdrington then sealed the win with a powerful 82nd-minute strike from long range.

The win lifted the Hawks back into fourth – firmly in the play-off places.

However, Bradbury was keen to play down his side’s title chances.

‘As a group we just want to concentrate on winning as many games as we can ,’ added the boss.

‘We have to remember we have only just been promoted.

‘To think we should win it would be laughable.’

Elsewhere, Bognor drew 0-0 at mid-table Bath City.

The Nyewood Lane outfit are still second from bottom, however, they have lost ground on Poole Town.

The Dorset side beat Weston-super-Mare 3-1 and now have a three-point cushion over the Rocks.

Hawks: Young, Williams, Woodford, Fogden, Lewis (Barker, 68min), Prior, Tubbs (Widdrington, 68min), Tarbuck, Carter, Robinson, Rose. Att: 648