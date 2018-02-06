Hawks boss lauds arrival of ‘winner’

Have your say

The Hawks have strengthened their options by signing Josh Huggins from Farnborough.

Huggins returns for his second spell at Westleigh Park, having made 41 appearances for Lee Bradbury’s side before leaving for Maidenhead United in 2015.

The boss believes he is a valuable acquisition as the Hawks look to maintain their National League South title push.

‘Josh became available and is a very versatile player,’ said Bradbury.

‘He can play anywhere along the back or in midfield.

‘Josh will add to our competitiveness because he trains very hard and is a winner.

‘He is a good person to have on board going into the final third of the season.’