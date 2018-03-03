Hawks match final one to fall victim to Beast

Have your say

The Hawks match against East Thurrock was the final match postponed leaving a Saturday with no football action for our teams.

The Beast from the East bringing so much snow and ice wiped out the fixtures.

As a result the Hawks were denied the chance to step up their bid for the National League South title.

Boss Lee Bradbury had been very keen to get the match on.

But the decision was made for safety reasons.

The Hawks are due to play Bournemouth at home on Tuesday in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

They then go away to Oxford City in the league on Saturday.