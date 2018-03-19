Horndean must use Hamworthy trip as an opportunity

Have your say

MICHAEL BIRMINGHAM believes Horndean can upset Wessex League premier division high-flyers Hamworthy United at the County Ground.

Birmingham isn’t pleased the game has been switched to Tuesday night from a Saturday later in the season, giving his side an awkward midweek trip.

But they are determined to try to make the most of it and test themselves on the 3G pitch there (7.45pm).

The Deans boss: ‘I don’t really see the point of why the game was changed.

‘We will just have to get on with it and look forward to the test.

‘Hamworthy are a good, well organised, experienced side pushing for a top-three finish.

‘No-one expects us to get anything so it is a free hit for us.

‘Against Brockenhurst on Saturday we were excellent on a very difficult pitch.

‘The way we moved and passed the ball with great rotation was a pleasure to watch.

‘Brockenhurst came off the pitch pleased they don’t have to play us again this season.

‘Unfortunately we gifted them a goal two minutes before half-time.

‘In the second half I hardly recall Brockenhurst getting out of their own half.

‘On the one occasion they did our goalkeeper Lloyd Thomas pulled off a fantastic save.

‘Then Harry Jackson, who is in a purple patch of form, grabbed the equaliser.

‘With a minute to go we missed a golden chance to win it.’

Horndean are without Ash Howes for Tuesday’s match due to suspension.

But they have Benny Read and Jack Maloney back in contention.

Fareham Town face a tough challenge at fifth-placed Lymington Town (7.45pm).

Reds boss Pete Stiles is worried about the fixture backlog.

He said: ‘We haven’t played for a fortnight.

‘In April we have got seven games in the space of 14 days and that’s crazy.’

Petersfield Town cross the Solent to take on Newport IOW (7.45pm).

In division one United Services Portsmouth can move into second spot by beating Romsey Town at the By-Pass ground (7.45pm).

Steve Leigh takes his Baffins Milton Rovers side to Amesbury Town in the Wessex League premier division on Wednesday night (7.45pm).

On Thursday night Gosport Borough host AFC Portchester at Privett Park in the semi-finals of the Portsmouth Senior Cup (7.45pm).