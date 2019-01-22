Have your say

Michael Birmingham is predicting a real bruising encounter as in-form Horndean go to basement side Andover New Street on Wednesday (7.45pm).

The Deans have put in some powerful performances recently.

They are looking good in third position in the Wessex League premier division.

But manager Birmingham insists his team won't take anything for granted.

He said: ‘This will be a tough game because our opponents are fighting for their lives at the bottom.

‘They also knocked Pompey Academy out of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

‘We will be going there and giving them the utmost respect.

‘I want us to get the job done and come away unscathed.

‘Also the games are coming thick and fast at the moment.

‘We have also got two big derbies coming up in the next few weeks.

‘I have to bear in mind which players I am going to use.

‘Luckily I am in a position where I can change two or three players without weakening the team.

‘That is a good situation to be in.’

One player making a big impression recently is forward Sean McMonagle.

He celebrated his debut against AFC Portchester with a hat-trick and he scored again in the 3-0 win against Brockenhurst.

Birmingham regards the Portsmouth University student as a good prospect.

The Deans boss added: ‘It is early days because he has only played two games.

‘He is associated with Luton Town and is in the area because of his studies.

‘Dan Sackman recommended him and he has come along and got himself fitter.

‘He is an old fashioned centre-forward who doesn't mind putting his body in there.

‘You can see that he has been given a good grounding.

‘He has the knack of being in the right place at the right time when the ball is delivered into the area.

‘The lad has started well and his challenge now is to keep it going.’